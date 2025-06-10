Intelligence haul shattered myth of Israel’s invincibility: Ministry

Tehran, IRNA – The Ministry of Intelligence has stated that the recent intelligence haul from Israel represents a unique historic achievement for the Axis of Resistance, shattering the myth of the regime’s invincibility by penetrating multiple security layers to successfully transfer the sensitive documents to Iran.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Ministry of Intelligence said the documents that have been obtained from the Israeli regime and transferred to Iran have strategic, operational, research, and scientific value.

The documents contain a diverse hoard of information, some of which pertains to Israel’s illegal and covert nuclear weapons program, including its nuclear facilities, its current and future nuclear plans, as well as research collaborations with American and European institutions.

“The Ministry of Intelligence of the Islamic Republic of Iran, through an unprecedented intelligence operation, dealt a heavy blow to the child-killing Zionist regime. This historic operation, designed to access sensitive, strategic, and top-secret classified documents of the regime, was successfully carried out in a dynamic operational environment under the strictest security measures. It was recently completed, with a substantial volume of documents transferred into the country, and all agents have returned safely to their bases,” the statement said.

The Ministry said that the documents obtained also include information related to Israel’s military and missile programs, technical records of dual-use scientific and technical projects, as well as the names, profiles, images, and addresses of managers, officials, and scientists involved in these projects.

It further highlighted, “One of the key discoveries is that the Zionist regime, in addition to employing its own citizens, has also hired researchers from other nationalities, whose full details have been obtained. Portions of these documents will be released to inform the Iranian people, while some scientific and research findings will be utilized domestically and shared with relevant institutions.”

“A significant portion of the documents will be used by our Armed Forces, while others may be exchanged with allied nations or provided to anti-Zionist organizations and groups,” the Ministry emphasized.

The Ministry added, “The obtained evidence clearly demonstrates how the U.S. and certain European countries have played — and continue to play — the role of backers, collaborators, and contractors in advancing the criminal Zionist regime’s weapons programs, all while hypocritically accusing the Islamic Republic of Iran of pursuing non-peaceful activities with double standards.”

“Among the most striking documents obtained are numerous false reports submitted by the criminal Zionist regime to certain international institutions against our country’s peaceful nuclear program. Even more telling is the exact replication of these deceitful claims in the reports and statements of those institutions,” the statement noted.

“The methods by which the Ministry of Intelligence of the Islamic Republic accessed the Zionist regime’s documents and extracted them from the occupied Palestinian territories were meticulously planned and executed, completely bypassing the regime’s multiple security layers and intricate protective corridors,” the statement concluded.

