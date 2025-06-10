Britain imposes sanctions on Israeli ministers for ‘inciting violence’ against Palestinians

Britain has imposed sanctions on two far-right Israeli ministers over their controversial remarks regarding Gaza, which the British government said incited violence and human rights abuses.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir will face a travel ban and asset freeze in the United Kingdom, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced on Tuesday.

Lammy stated that the ministers had “incited extremist violence and serious abuses of Palestinian human rights.”

Defending the sanctions, he added, “These actions are not acceptable. This is why we have taken action now – to hold those responsible to account.”

Speaking in the Commons last month, Lammy described Smotrich’s remarks about “cleansing” Gaza of Palestinians as “monstrous” and “dangerous extremism.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey welcomed the sanctions but criticized the delay in action, calling it "disappointing" that the Conservative government and Labour “took so long to act.”

Smotrich and Ben-Gvir have also been criticized for their stance on the Gaza war, as both ministers oppose allowing aid into the territory and have called for Palestinians to be resettled outside Gaza.

In a statement, the Foreign Office declared that “alongside partners Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and Norway, the UK is clear that the rising violence and intimidation by Israeli settlers against Palestinian communities in the West Bank must stop.”

It added that the measures against Smotrich and Ben-Gvir “cannot be seen in isolation from events in Gaza, where Israel must uphold International Humanitarian Law.”

Meanwhile, the Israeli government condemned Britain’s decision, calling it “outrageous” that elected officials should face such measures.

Britain’s move reflects growing public and parliamentary pressure to take action against the Israeli cabinet for its aggression in both Gaza and the West Bank.

It also follows a steady escalation of diplomatic pressure from Britain and other Israeli allies for the regime to end the war in Gaza.

Last month, Britain, France, and Canada issued a joint statement warning that Israel risked violating international law.

Britain has also broken off trade talks with Israel.

Nearly 55,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza since October 2023, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

