Exclusive | Anti-Iran resolution at I.A.E.A.’s Board of Governors undiplomatic: Takht-e-Ravanchi

Tehran, IRNA – Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-e-Ravanchi has criticized the attempt of some western countries to push for an anti-Iran resolution at the meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (I.A.E.A.), saying the sponsors of the draft cannot claim to support diplomacy.

In an interview with IRNA on Monday, Takht-e-Ravanchi said that Iran’s response to any resolution will be technical-political, which the country will announce in due course.

“Those countries that are behind such an action at the Board of Governors cannot claim that they support diplomacy,” he said, adding that the planned anti-Iranian move is nothing more than an allegation.

The official said that the three European countries – namely France, Britain, and Germany – are misusing a specialized agency of the United Nations by opening the issue that was closed 20-odd years ago. “We cannot remain indifferent to this political misuse of the issue and will definitely take our own action,” he said.

He continued by saying that the issue related to Possible Military Dimensions (P.M.D.) of Iran’s nuclear program was closed with the passage of a resolution by the I.A.E.A.’s Board of Governors and opening it again by the West aims to realize specific agenda for themselves.

Referring to the potential activation of the snapback mechanism stipulated under the J.C.P.O.A., Takht-e-Ravanchi said that they had been using the I.A.E.A. platform to re-impose U.N. sanctions that were lifted under the 2015 deal.

On the one hand, they say they support the ongoing talks, including the talks between Iran and the United States, but on the other hand, they are using the Agency against Iran to achieve their goals, he explained, saying “Our nuclear program is so clear and transparent that we do not hesitate to discuss it with anyone.”

During the interview, Takht-e-Ravanchi addressed a host of other domestic, regional, and international issues.

On the indirect Iran-U.S. talks under the mediation of Oman, he said that the negotiations are not deadlocked despite the challenges facing both sides.

“There are always many ups and downs in international negotiations as they have their own sensitivities and a lot of patience is required for these talks to reach a conclusion,” said Takht-e-Ravanchi, who is one of the member of the Iranian negotiating team.

Referring to previous negotiations, he said that there were difficult stages, which both Iranian and American delegations passed, but “the more we move forward [in the negotiations], the more likely it gets to face ups and downs.”

Regarding the written U.S. proposal that was recently delivered by the Omani foreign minister to his Iranian counterpart, Takht-e-Ravanchi said, “We are preparing a response that will be conveyed to the Americans through Oman once completed.”

