Jun 10, 2025, 5:38 PM
Journalist ID: 1852
News ID: 85857796
T T
1 Persons

Tags

Iran has ‘intelligence superiority’ over Israel: Defense minister

Jun 10, 2025, 5:38 PM
News ID: 85857796
Iran has ‘intelligence superiority’ over Israel: Defense minister
Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh

The defense minister congratulated Iran on its recent intelligence victory over Israel.

Tehran, IRNA – Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh says the acquisition of top-secret documents from Israel demonstrates Iran’s “intelligence superiority” over the occupying regime.

Nasirzadeh said on Tuesday that the unprecedented operation by Iranian intelligence forces in obtaining sensitive information from the Israeli regime once again showcased the Islamic Republic's infiltration capabilities and intelligence superiority in the complex security landscape of the region and beyond.

“This brilliant victory… not only shattered the fabricated myth of Mossad but also dismantled the pretentious façade of the sinister Zionist regime’s security structure, delivering yet another strong blow to its hollow hegemony,” he added.

The defense minister emphasized that the intelligence operation, through which a massive trove of sensitive Israeli documents was transferred to Iran, was part of the crushing blows delivered to Israel by the Resistance Front and heralds the regime’s “premature” collapse.

2050**4353

1 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .