Iran has ‘intelligence superiority’ over Israel: Defense minister

Tehran, IRNA – Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh says the acquisition of top-secret documents from Israel demonstrates Iran’s “intelligence superiority” over the occupying regime.

Nasirzadeh said on Tuesday that the unprecedented operation by Iranian intelligence forces in obtaining sensitive information from the Israeli regime once again showcased the Islamic Republic's infiltration capabilities and intelligence superiority in the complex security landscape of the region and beyond.

“This brilliant victory… not only shattered the fabricated myth of Mossad but also dismantled the pretentious façade of the sinister Zionist regime’s security structure, delivering yet another strong blow to its hollow hegemony,” he added.

The defense minister emphasized that the intelligence operation, through which a massive trove of sensitive Israeli documents was transferred to Iran, was part of the crushing blows delivered to Israel by the Resistance Front and heralds the regime’s “premature” collapse.

