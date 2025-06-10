Trump sends Marines, more National Guard troops to Los Angeles to quell protests

U.S. President Donald Trump has dispatched another 2000 National Guard troops, along with 700 Marines, to Los Angeles to quell ongoing protests against his administration’s sweeping crackdown on immigrants.

The deployment has been met with fierce criticism from local officials who said Trump is putting public safety at risk, while police said they do not need the help.

In a post on the social platform X, California Governor Gavin Newsom called the deployments reckless and “disrespectful to our troops.”

“This isn’t about public safety,” Newsom said. “It’s about stroking a dangerous President’s ego.”

Mayor Karen Bass and Newsom have rejected claims by Trump that Los Angeles is in dire conditions.

California, a Democratic state, is suing President Trump for sending in troops without the governor’s permission. The lawsuit contends that the move violates the U.S. Constitution and California’s sovereignty.

The deployment of the National Guard to Los Angeles marks the first time since 1965 that a president has taken such a move without first getting a governor’s approval.

Protests have erupted in other major U.S. cities, including San Francisco, Dallas, Austin, Boston, New York City, and Philadelphia.

9341**4353