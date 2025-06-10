Israel is ‘isolated and despised,’ has no identity without the U.S.: IRGC chief

Tehran, IRNA – Major General Hossein Salami, chief commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), says Israel has no political, economic, or military identity, as it is entirely dependent on the United States.

Salami made the remarks on Tuesday while hosting Jamil Mezher, deputy secretary-general of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), for talks focusing on the Palestinian cause and the ongoing Israeli military operations in Gaza.

“Israel has no political, economic, or military identity. It is completely dependent on the U.S. and is isolated and despised worldwide… This regime has no place in global geopolitics,” the commander said, according to a news release by the IRGC’s Sepah News website.

Salami further stated said Israeli officials do not dare travel to any country except the U.S. because they are wanted for war crimes, referring to arrest warrants issued last year by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

The IRGC chief also spoke about Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, launched by Hamas against Israel on October 7, 2023. He said the operation exposed Israel’s vulnerabilities and demonstrated how quickly it could be overcome despite its use of extreme lethal force.

Salami expressed confidence that the Palestinians in Gaza would ultimately prevail in the war thanks to their growing resistance and resilience.

For his part, Jamil Mezher said that Operation Al-Aqsa Storm changed the nature of the battle against Israel and proved that victory over the regime was achievable.

He asserted that the operation shattered Israel’s image of invincibility, adding that the regime has only survived due to support from Western countries.

“Had it not been for their support, Israel would have undoubtedly collapsed. This has deepened our belief that the Zionist regime cannot survive without the U.S.,” the Palestinian official said.

