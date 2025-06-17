Iran says regional countries share common understanding, concern over Israeli aggression

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has welcomed a joint statement by Arab and Muslim nations that condemned Israel’s attacks on Iran, saying that it indicates their shared concern about the regime’s aggression.

Baqaei made the comment on Tuesday a day after foreign ministers of 21 Arab and Islamic countries, in a joint statement, denounced the Israeli attacks against Iran as violations of international law and the United Nations Charter. They called for an immediate halt to the attacks, warning of serious consequences if the ongoing escalation continues.

The statement was issued as a result of an initiative by Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, involving consultations with his counterparts from Iraq, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, Sudan, Algeria, Pakistan, Turkey, Comoros, Djibouti, Somalia, Libya, Mauritania, Chad, and Brunei.

“The content of this statement indicates the mutual understanding of the regional countries and their serious concern about the Zionist regime’s aggression against a regional country,” said the spokesperson who expressed gratitude to Egypt and other Muslim and Arab countries for supporting its initiative.

He added that the statement is also indicative of the collective will of the Islamic and Arab countries to compel the United Nations Security Council (U.N.S.C.) to fulfill its duty to stop the Israeli aggression.

Baqaei meanwhile referred to the part of the statement, which emphasized the importance of protecting nuclear facilities that are under the safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency (I.A.E.A.) and in line with relevant resolutions of the U.N.S.C.

He said that Israel’s attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities are a blatant violation of international law regulations, emphasizing that the I.A.E.A. director general and the agency’s Board of Governors must decisively react and condemn the regime’s move in response to a demand by Iran and other regional countries.

The spokesperson also stressed the need for pursuing a demand raised in the statement, which calls on the international community to help realize the initiative of making the Middle East free from nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction (WMDs). He said that the Israeli regime’s WMDs are the only obstacle blocking the implementation of the initiative spearheaded by Iran and Egypt.

The Israeli regime began strikes inside Iranian territory, including on residential buildings, in an unprovoked act of aggression overnight on June 13. Top Iranian military officials were assassinated in targeted strikes. Civilians died when houses were directly struck. Entire population centers were affected.

