Iran will not hesitate to defend itself against aggression

London, IRNA — Ali Bahreini, Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva, says that the Islamic Republic will respond to aggression without hesitation.

Speaking at a U.N. session on disarmament, Bahreini brought up military aggression against Iranian cities, residential areas, civilian infrastructure, including energy facilities, and strikes against peaceful nuclear sites of a country that is a member to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (N.P.T.), and operates under supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (I.A.E.A.).

Calling the Israeli strikes against Iran a blatant violation of international law and a war crime, he said that dozens of civilians, including women and children, have died in the attacks.

The ambassador said that Israel intentionally targets civilians and ignores its international legal obligations, a pattern consistent with its actions in Palestine and Gaza, and that the actions likely enjoy the approval of Western governments, including the United States.

He criticized Israel for not being a member of N.P.T., possessing nuclear weapons, and threatening other countries, arguing it must not act as a guarantor of world order and attack Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Bahrani emphasized that Iran did not initiate the war but was subjected to aggression during preparations for negotiations regarding its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief, which Israel seeks to disrupt.

The envoy affirmed Iran’s right to respond decisively and proportionately under international law to protect its sovereignty, citizens, and national security.

The official urged responsible members of the international community to take concerted action to hold Israel and its supporters accountable for the measures.

He said that the Israeli regime’s aggressions and crimes were committed with the approval and support of Western governments, including the United States, and that the Israeli regime consistently undermined peaceful initiatives and negotiated solutions.

The Israeli regime began strikes inside Iranian territory, including on residential buildings, in an unprovoked act of aggression overnight on June 13. Top Iranian military officials were assassinated in targeted strikes. Civilians died when houses were directly struck. Entire population centers were affected. Shortly afterwards, Iran began punitive strikes deep inside Israel, hitting Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Haifa, among other targets, with ballistic missiles and drones, which made Israelis spend entire days in underground bomb shelters.

Waves of Iranian strikes have been hitting targets deep inside Israel since then. Despite heavy Israeli censorship, abundant footage has appeared of the Iranian missiles hitting their targets in precision strikes. Iranian officials have said the mission will continue as long as necessary.

