Iran says it used new, undetectable missile in strike on Mossad site

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Defense Ministry says it used a new, undetectable missile for the first time in a strike targeting an Israeli intelligence facility, noting that the attack successfully penetrated layered air defense systems supported by the United States.

Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense, said on Tuesday that “In today’s attack, we deployed missiles that could not be tracked or intercepted.”

Referring to the attack as a surprise for the enemy, he stressed that they will witness more.

The spokesperson emphasized that the target was hit with both precision-guided missiles, despite “heavy defensive layers” surrounding the Israeli facility.

Talaei-Nik suggested that the strike demonstrated Israel’s vulnerabilities in what has long been considered one of the region’s most sophisticated intelligence and security apparatuses.

Despite long years of boasting about their intelligence superiority, an Israeli security and intelligence center has now been struck directly, he said.

Talaei-Nik warned that Israel is not prepared for a prolonged conflict. “Based on 75 years of experience and a range of military and non-military factors and other strategic considerations, the Zionist regime cannot withstand a long war,” he said.

He added that Iranian armed forces had been preemptively supplied with advanced weapons and equipment in anticipation of potential hostilities. “Many of our advanced systems have not yet even been deployed,” he said.

