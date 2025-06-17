Araqchi warns of Israeli conspiracy to spread conflict to the region and the world

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi in a telephone conversation with his Polish counterpart, Radosław Sikorski, elaborated on the dimensions of the Israeli regime's aggression against Iran, targeting public infrastructure, nuclear facilities, and the killing Iranian people, and emphasized the responsibility of all governments and the UN Security Council to stop this aggression and hold the Israeli regime accountable for this violation of the law.

Araqchi considered the Israeli regime's military attack on Iran, which clearly violates the United Nations Charter and the fundamental rules of international law, an immediate threat to global peace and security, and called for all governments, especially in Europe, to adopt responsible positions regarding this violation of the law.

(This item is a developing story.)

