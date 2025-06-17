Iran is land of great men and women who cannot be defeated: Foreign minister

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi says Iran is the land of great men and women who are not afraid of death and cannot be defeated in light of the Islamic teachings they have received.

Araqchi made the remark on Tuesday a day after Israel struck one of the buildings of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (I.R.I.B.) in the capital, Tehran.

News anchor Sahar Emami was on air when the strike hit the building of the national television, but she shortly came back live and resumed the broadcast.

The foreign minister called the assault brutal and praised the news anchor for her bravery.

“Last night at the height of the Zionist regime’s brutal attack on the national broadcaster, a brave Iranian woman stood before the camera fearlessly, resolutely, and patriotically. She was the voice of Iran,” said Araqchi in a message carried by the official Telegram page of the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

Araqchi also praised other staff members of the national television for their courage, saying “Our land is the birthplace of honorable women and men who consider death inferior to their sense of honor.”

He added that Iranian women and men cannot be defeated because they have been taught about the bravery of the third Shia imam, Imam Hossein (PBUH), since their childhood.

The Monday Israeli attack at the national television left at least two people dead. One was a news editor and another worked at the I.R.I.B. secretariat.

4194**2050