Maldeen aid ship: Swedish activist says Israel kidnapped her in international waters

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who was arrested by the Israeli Navy along with 11 other activists for their symbolic attempt to break the blockade on the Gaza Strip, says they did nothing wrong.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday upon her arrival at Paris airport after Israel “deported” her from the occupied territories, Thunberg said, “We were 12 peaceful volunteers sailing on a civilian ship carrying humanitarian aid in international waters. We did not break any laws. We did nothing wrong.”

She said the Israeli army kidnapped them in international waters.

“(There) is a continued violation of international law and war crimes that Israel is systematically committing against Palestinians by not letting aid reach starving people,” the 22-year-old activist said.

She defended the aid effort against criticism that Maldeen carried a small quantity of humanitarian supplies, saying a larger boat carrying a bigger cargo was disabled last month in the Mediterranean by Israeli drones.

