Exports from Iran's Arvand Free Zone stand at $220 million

Arvand Free Zone as the most populous free zone in the country boasts of numerous potentials and advantages in the fields of trade, industry, tourism, and transit, as it occupies an area that is close to the two cities of Abadan and Khorramshahr in Khuzestan province in the southwest of Iran.

The Zone is located in proximity to Iraq and in the northwest of Persian Gulf.

Construction material, machinery, automotive parts, foodstuffs, and nuts, including exported goods to neighboring and Asian countries, said Seyyed Ali Mousavi.

The official added that during the same period, 120 million dollars were registered for primary orders and machinery products in Arvand Free Zone (AFZO).

The Memorandum of Understanding between Arvand Free Zone Organization and small industries and industrial towns has been signed to improve the infrastructure needed by the industrial units of Abadan and Khorramshahr, the deputy head of Arvand Free Zone Organization (AFZO) for Business Development and Investment Affairs added.

Arvand Free Trade Zone in the southwestern province of Khuzestan is one of the seven major free trade zones of Iran.

This zone has long been one of the border areas which is prosperous and rich in oil thanks to the existence of Karun and Arvand rivers and also good transportation facilities including road, rail, sea and air.

Lands of this zone have been allocated to industrial activities, and other sectors, such as trade, tourism and office, to ports, warehousing and transit, and investors can invest in any of the economic activities.

