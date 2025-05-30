Iran says false Austrian report on its nuclear program discredits I.A.E.A.

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baqaei has described a recent report by Austria’s intelligence body about Iran’s peaceful nuclear program as “false,” saying that the report discredits the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The Austrian agency claimed in a report earlier this week that “the Iranian nuclear weapons development program is well advanced,” an allegation that Baqaei dismissed as false and unfounded.

This allegation has been leveled only with the aim of creating media maneuvering against the Islamic Republic of Iran, and therefore lacks any credit, the spokesperson said on Friday, according to a news release on his official Telegram page.

The diplomat condemned the disinformation spread by Austria’s intelligence body, and urged the Vienna government to issue an official explanation on “this irresponsible, provocative and detrimental behavior” by an official agency in that country.

Baqaei further said that the Austrian report also undermines the credibility of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog, the I.A.E.A., as Iran is a party to the Non-Proliferation (NPT), whose nuclear program are subject to the strictest inspections by the I.A.E.A.

He also highlighted Iran’s strict opposition to nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction (WMDs), and reaffirmed its support for turning West Asia into a region free from the WMDs.

Despite Iran’s stance and efforts, Austria and some other European countries remain silent on arming Israel with different types of WMDs, preventing the realization of a WMDs-free region through their support for the regime.

