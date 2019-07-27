Arvand Free Zone, Basra agree on holding cultural events

Ghodratollah Tamimian said during the last visit to Basra, the primary agreement have been followed up by Basra local officials and Iran consul general in Basra on holding art, cultural and sports programs.

Both sides also discussed presenting health tourism services in Basra, Abadan and Khorramshahr, he noted.

Iranian and Iraqi officials agreed to hold ceremonies from Eid al-Adha to Eid al-Ghadir, Tamimian said.

Referring to Iraqi side's eagerness for holding training courses by Iranian artists in Basra, he said thanks to Arvand Free Zone's capacities in cultural and art fields, holding such events have been put on the agenda.

The Arvand Free Zone with an area of 37,400 hectares is at the confluence of the Karun and Arvand rivers.

The Zone is located at a height of three meters above sea level and in proximity to Iraq and in the north west of Persian Gulf.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish