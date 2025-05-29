May 29, 2025, 6:28 PM
Vice president: No obstacles stand in the way of expanding Tehran-Dushanbe relations

Vice president: No obstacles stand in the way of expanding Tehran-Dushanbe relations
Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref (L) is shaking hands with Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe on May 29, 2025.

Iran sees no obstacles on the way to expand ties with Tajikistan.

Tehran, IRNA – First Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref has said that there are no obstacles preventing further expansion of Tehran-Dushanbe relations.

Aref made these remarks on Thursday in a meeting with Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe, the county’s capital. Aref also conveyed warm and sincere greetings from President Masoud Pezeshkian to Rahmon, emphasizing that the governments and peoples of Iran and Tajikistan always feel at home in each other’s countries.

Highlighting the longstanding civilizational, cultural, historical, and linguistic ties between Iran and Tajikistan, Aref said that the Islamic Republic is fully prepared to cooperate to establish and strengthen scientific and research centers, and academies in both countries and to further expand collaboration in scientific, cultural, and technological fields.

During the meeting, Rahmon expressed his satisfaction with the growing cooperation between the two nations across various sectors and emphasized the importance of swiftly implementing agreements and signed documents in bilateral relations.

He also said that that the visa waiver has significantly contributed to the growth of tourism between the two countries and stressed that preserving shared historical and civilizational traditions is of fundamental importance in this regard.

President Rahmon also appreciated Aref’s visit to Tajikistan and his participation in the International Conference on Glaciers Preservation (May 29-31, 2025).

Earlier on the day, Aref toured the Talco Cable Industries, where a significant portion of raw materials, equipment, and machinery is supplied by the Iranian private sector. He also signed the factory’s guestbook.

