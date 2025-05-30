Iran calls for greater collaboration to ensure water security for all

Tehran, IRNA – First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref has said that the world needs to apply innovative and just strategies to ensure secure water supply for all people.

These strategies, according to Aref, turn existing challenges into opportunities while they prevent social tensions, forced migrations, and unsustainable livelihood, which will result to water security for all people.

The VP made the remarks on Friday as he addressed the High-level International Conference on Glaciers’ Preservation in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. The conference takes place on May 29-31.

Climate change, biodiversity loss, and environmental pollution are three major global challenges threatening human health and environment, said the VP.

He praised efforts to unite international efforts to develop effective strategies for preserving natural glaciers, which is the main objective of the conference.

Regarding water management in Iran, Aref highlighted extensive development projects, including dams, modern irrigation systems, recycling technologies and desalination plants, alongside efforts to preserve historical structures.

Aref further referred to Iran’s unique traditional water management system, particularly the construction of qanats, underground water channels that prevent evaporation, which he said sustained Iranian civilization for centuries.

