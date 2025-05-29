Path to agreement goes through negotiating table, not through media: Araqchi

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi in reaction to some media speculations that an agreement was between Tehran and Washington in a post on his X account wrote “media is speculating about an imminent Iran-U.S. deal. Not sure if we are there yet.”

The Foreign Minister pointed out that Iran is sincere about a diplomatic solution that will serve the interests of all sides, adding, “But getting there requires an agreement that will fully terminate all sanctions and uphold Iran's nuclear rights—including enrichment.”

Araqchi reiterated that path to a deal goes through the negotiating table and not the media.

“As for the latest fake news against Iran-U.S. diplomacy: using Iran to attack American critics is low, even for Israel,” the Foreign Minister said.

