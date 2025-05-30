IRNA committed to accurate communication between people, government: CEO Jaberi-Ansari

Ilam, IRNA – CEO of IRNA Hossein Jaberi-Ansari has said that the news agency’s primary mission is to act like a bridge between people and the government, accurately and professionally convey messages between them.

In a meeting with Governor General of Ilam Province Ahmad Karami on Friday, Jaberi-Ansari highlighted IRNA’s more than 90-year history and said that the agency aims to be Iran’s national and professional news agency.

If IRNA effectively conveys the government’s message to the people and elites, while also communicating the public’s voice to the officials, it will be a successful and influential media outlet, he said.

Jaberi-Ansari also said that Iran is not limited to Tehran, therefore, IRNA prioritizes providing accurate information and comprehensive coverage of issues related to other provinces as well.

According to the CEO, IRNA does not focus only on political matters and covers a wide range of topics as people seek diversity and a better quality of life.

He emphasized the necessity of producing professional content, saying that IRNA has launched two online TV networks dedicated to producing and broadcasting provincial news, documentaries, field reports and weekly programs for each province.

