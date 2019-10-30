Seven million dollars of aquaculture exported from Shalamcheh to Iraq

Ali Mousavi said on Wednesday that 1.123 million aquatic products were exported from Iraq to Shalamcheh international border in October this year and noted that other exports included construction materials, vegetables, food, dairy, and steel.

The recent unrest in Iraq has not only had a negative impact on the export process from the Shalamcheh border but also increased the number of exports from the border to Iraq, said Arvand Free Zone’s Deputy Director of Economic and Investment.

He added that with the efforts of exporters and economic activists in the region and the country export activities from the border of Shalamcheh is ongoing.

The international border of Shalamcheh is one of the most active trade borders in the country, with daily deliveries of 800 trucks containing all kinds of Iraqi-needed goods from this border to Iraq.

The Shalamcheh border, 15 kilometers from Khorramshahr and 25 kilometers from Basra, Iraq, is one of the most important crossings in the Khuzestan province in the area of ​​commodity trade and the commute of pilgrims as well as Iraqi travelers and tourists.

