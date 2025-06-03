Global outcry against Israeli ‘war crimes,’ ‘brutality’ in Gaza

Various officials, including former spokesperson for U.S. Department of State Matthew Miller, Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric, and U.N. Security Council President for June Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, have denounced the Israeli regime’s atrocities in Gaza and called for addressing the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the besieged strip.

Miller has said that it is “without a doubt true that Israel has committed war crimes.” However, he emphasized that Israeli forces are not being “held accountable.”

Sanchez highlighted the widespread destruction of humanitarian infrastructure and hospitals in Gaza by the Israeli military, urging an end to the savagery in the war-torn area. He referenced Pope Leo XIV, saying that for the sake of humanity, virtue and justice, this barbarity must stop.

Dujarric said that the Israeli regime has obstructed the distribution of U.N.-sponsored drinking water to refugee camps in Jabalia. He also said that regime officials rejected the United Nations’ request to deliver humanitarian aid via Karem Abu Salem crossing to Gaza.

Rodrigues-Birkett called for urgent action to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, expressing disappointment with the United Nation’s inaction in response to Israel’s bombardment.

Despite these condemnations, U.S. Representative Elise Stefanik, who represents New York’s 21st congressional district, supported the Israeli regime’s atrocities in Gaza, and criticized U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres for calling for investigation into the massacre of Gaza residents, labelling him as anti-Semitist.

