Iran, China vow to expand strategic ties

Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Secretary Ali-Akbar Ahmadian has stressed that “cooperation between Tehran and Beijing can bring security and economic prosperity to the region.”

Ahmadian made the remarks in a meeting with Secretary of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission of the Politburo of the Chinese Communist Party, Chen Wenqing, in the Russian capital, Moscow, on Thursday.

“Today’s global security mechanisms are not fair since they are exploited by the West to serve its own interests,” Ahmadian said during the meeting.

The top security official further emphasized the need to raise the level of trade exchanges to match that of political relations, adding that Iran always keeps its allies informed about the course of its negotiations with other parties.

The Chinese official, for his part, said that Iran is one of the influential countries in the region and that Beijing attaches great importance to its ties with Tehran.

Chen also warned against hostile plots hatched by enemies aimed at obstructing Iran-China cooperation.

He pointed out that the bilateral relations have entered a new phase and that, with the continued efforts of the leaders of the countries, this cooperation will reach the highest level.

