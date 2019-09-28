700,000 Iraqi tourists visit Arvand Free Zone

Ghodratollah Tamimian said in an interview with IRNA that Iraqi nationals traveling to the Arvand Free Zone contribute to promotion of tourism, markets, businesses and indirect exports.

He added that marketers and guilds have played an influential role in this growth, which should try to maintain market satisfaction for the citizens of the region.

"The tourism industry has an important role in the region's economy, as it is a clean industry with a significant impact on employment," said the deputy director of Arvand Free Zone.

Arvand Free Zone with an area of 37,400 hectares is at the confluence of the Karun and Arvand rivers.

The Zone is located at a height of three meters above sea level and in proximity to Iraq and in the north west of Persian Gulf.

Deputy head of Arvand Free Zone for social and tourism Affairs said that in line with developing cultural cooperation, joint cultural events will be held in Arvand and Iraq's Basra.

Ghodratollah Tamimian said during the last visit to Basra, the primary agreement have been followed up by Basra local officials and Iran consul general in Basra on holding art, cultural and sports programs.

Both sides also discussed presenting health tourism services in Basra, Abadan and Khorramshahr, he noted.

