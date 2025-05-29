May 29, 2025, 4:41 PM
News ID: 85847328
T T
0 Persons
journalistحسین ابوالقاسمی

Tags

Russia expresses readiness to expand parliamentary ties with Iran

May 29, 2025, 4:41 PM
News ID: 85847328
Russia expresses readiness to expand parliamentary ties with Iran
Valentina Matvienko, the chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia

Russia is willing to enhance parliamentary ties with Iran.

Moscow, IRNA – The chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia has expressed her country’s readiness to strengthen its relations with the Iranian Parliament.

Valentina Matvienko made the remarks in her congratulatory message to Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf, who was reelected as the speaker of the Iranian Parliament on Tuesday.

Russia expresses readiness to expand parliamentary ties with Iran
Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf, the speaker of the Iranian Parliament

Matvienko said that in the Russian Federation Council, Qalibaf is recognized as an experienced statesman who is a master of international affairs. She also acknowledged Qalibaf’s stance toward Russia and expressed willingness to deepen cooperation which would benefit both nations and enhance constructive dialogue between the two parliaments based on mutual respect.

9417

0 Persons
journalistحسین ابوالقاسمی

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .