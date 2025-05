Russia expresses readiness to expand parliamentary ties with Iran

Moscow, IRNA – The chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia has expressed her country’s readiness to strengthen its relations with the Iranian Parliament.

Valentina Matvienko made the remarks in her congratulatory message to Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf, who was reelected as the speaker of the Iranian Parliament on Tuesday.

Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf, the speaker of the Iranian Parliament

Matvienko said that in the Russian Federation Council, Qalibaf is recognized as an experienced statesman who is a master of international affairs. She also acknowledged Qalibaf’s stance toward Russia and expressed willingness to deepen cooperation which would benefit both nations and enhance constructive dialogue between the two parliaments based on mutual respect.

