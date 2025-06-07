Condemnations pour in after Israeli air strikes on Beirut

Condemnations and reactions have been pouring in following the Israeli aggression on Beirut’s southern suburbs on Thursday night, the eve of Eid Al Adha, one of the most important celebrations in Islam.

A series of Israeli strikes have targeted Beirut’s southern suburbs, almost an hour after the Israeli army issued an evacuation order to residents of the area, Al Jazeera reported on Friday.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned Israeli airstrikes, terming them a blatant violation of an international agreement and conclusive evidence of Israel’s rejection of regional peace.

France and Belgium also condemned the attacks and called for adherence to the ceasefire agreement.

The Belgian Foreign Ministry cited the strikes as a violation of the November 2024 ceasefire.

Pakistan condemned the invasion of southern Lebanon and stressed the need for international action, expressing solidarity with Lebanon.

Palestinian Popular Resistance Committees condemned the attacks as aggression against the Islamic Ummah and affirmed solidarity with Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has condemned the latest Israeli airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs, describing them as a blatant aggression against Lebanon’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

