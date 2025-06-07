Jun 7, 2025, 12:38 PM
Israeli soldier injured in Palestinian rocket attack in Gaza

Israeli soldier injured in Palestinian rocket attack in Gaza
The undated photo shows Israelis carrying an injured soldier following fighting in Gaza.

Mujahideen Brigades targeted a group of Israeli forces in Gaza City's Shejaiya neighborhood, injuring one of them.

The Mujahideen Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Mujahideen Movement, has targeted Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip, injuring one of them.

The group’s fighters launched a rocket attack that hit the Israeli forces in the Shejaiya neighborhood of Gaza City, according to Palestinian and Israeli media.

The Israeli military confirmed the casualty, saying that the wounded soldier is a reservist with the 646th Paratroopers Brigade, the Times of Israel said.  

The incident happened as four Israeli soldiers were killed and five were wounded by an explosion in a building in Gaza’s southern city of Khan Younis. The explosion, which took place on Friday morning, was the deadliest attack to hit Israeli soldiers over the past several months as the regime continues its war against Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

According to Israeli media, at least 866 soldiers have been killed since the start of the war in early October 2023. Palestinian resistance groups say the number of Israeli military casualties is higher as the regime’s authorities do not release the real figures in the face of public growing anger over the war that has dragged on without the regime being able to release its captives.

