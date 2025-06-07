Hamas armed wing warns Israel: End war or brace for more troop losses

Abu Obaida, the spokesperson for Hamas’s armed wing Izz al-Din Al-Qassam Brigades, has warned that more Israeli soldiers would die unless the regime halts its war on Gaza.

“Israelis have two options: Either they must urge their officials to stop the war or prepare for the return of more coffins of their troops,” Abu Obaida said, according to a report by Qatar’s Al Jazeera TV network late on Friday.

The warning came after an explosion in Khan Yunis city, in the southern Gaza Strip, killed four Israeli soldiers and wounded five others earlier on Friday. Israel confirmed the casualties caused after an explosive device went off in a building in east of Khan Yunis.

The Qassam Brigades’ spokesperson said that what happened in Khan Yunis is part of special operations by resistance fighters.

Meanwhile, a senior official of the Islamic Resistance Movement reacted to the Israeli losses in Khan Yunis as well, which according to Israeli media brought the total number of the regime’s military fatalities to 866 since the start of the war on October 7, 2023.

Sami Abu Zuhri said on Friday that the Khan Yunis operation was a natural response to continuous crimes committed by the occupiers in Gaza, according to the Palestinian Information Center.

The operation was an act of revenge for the Palestinians killed and those living in dire conditions, he added.

The Hamas official also criticized the international community for its “unjustifiable” silence to end the genocide in Gaza, and said that it is high time for the world to act swiftly to end the Israeli occupation and recognize the Palestinian people’s right to live with freedom and dignity.

