Iran’s embassy in Paris marks 36th demise anniversary of Imam Khomeini

Tehran, IRNA – The Iranian embassy in France has held a ceremony to mark the 36th anniversary of the passing of Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The ceremony brought together Iranian expats, French lovers of Iran, and international guests.

Addressing the event, Iran’s Ambassador to France Mohammad Aminnejad said, Imam Khomeini was a figure whose influence transcended the boundaries of geography, politics, and even the realm of religion.

Noting that the Islamic Republic was the outcome of the Islamic Revolution, he said this system was established based on the people’s votes, within the framework of Islamic values.

Imam Khomeini proved that a nation can pursue the path of progress, dignity, and honor, relying neither on the East nor the West but through faith, wisdom, and popular participation.

Imam Khomeini passed away from illness in 1989 at the age of 87.

