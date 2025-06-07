Iran says I.A.E.A. report confirms peaceful nature of its nuclear program

Tehran, IRNA – Iran has released an explanatory note in response to the International Atomic Energy Agency (I.A.E.A.) director general’s latest report to the agency’s Board of Governors, reaffirming that no evidence exists to suggest a diversion from peaceful purposes in the country’s nuclear program.

According to the note, which addresses the report titled “NPT Safeguards Agreement with the Islamic Republic of Iran” (GOV/2025/25, dated May 31, 2025), the absence of any credible indication of military dimensions once again confirms the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear activities.

The note also stresses that no valid evidence suggests the outstanding issues carry any proliferation risk and that Iran continues its cooperation with the agency regarding the routine implementation of safeguards.

It criticized the recent I.A.E.A. report as contradicting the agency’s 2015 “final assessment” of past and present outstanding issues, which concluded with a Board of Governors resolution (GOV/2015/72) ending further consideration of the matter.

Tehran emphasized that the I.A.E.A.’s assessments must rely only on verified, credible, and non-controversial sources, warning against the use of unverified information from some sources or third parties whose infamy is known to the agency.

All of Iran’s nuclear material and activities, it added, are fully declared and verified by the agency. Iranian security authorities have reportedly found new leads suggesting sabotage was behind the traces of uranium found at certain locations.

The note also criticized the inclusion of unrelated issues in the I.A.E.A. report, pointing out that 60 percent uranium enrichment is not prohibited under the NPT and remains fully monitored by the agency.

The leaked I.A.E.A. report claimed that Iran carried out secret nuclear activities with material not declared to the U.N. nuclear watchdog at three locations that have long been under investigation.

Iran dismissed the report as “politically motivated,” vowing to take appropriate measures in response to any effort to take action against the country at the upcoming Board of Governors meeting.

