Exclusive I Lawmaker: Iran's nuclear enrichment is non-negotiable

Tehran, IRNA – Ebrahim Azizi, the head of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, says nuclear industry and uranium enrichment are non-negotiable because maintaining and developing nuclear technology are among the most important goals of the Islamic Republic.

Azizi made the comments in an exclusive interview with IRNA, which was published on Saturday.

He referred to statements from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution regarding the necessity of keeping the nuclear fuel cycle within Iran, saying that Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei made important declarations on this issue, which represent the firm and transparent position of the Islamic Republic.

Therefore, the lawmaker added, Iranian authorities will utilize all capabilities to maintain and develop the nuclear industry inside the country.

Azizi, who represents the city of Shiraz in Parliament, further said that Iran advocates for negotiations and has never left the negotiating table. However, the talks must not include the essence of the nuclear industry and uranium enrichment in Iran.

Tehran has always been ready to negotiate, but the United States must understand that it should not insist on the essence of uranium enrichment, as Washington is expected to acknowledge the rights of the Iranian nation in this regard, he said.

The legislator also urged American officials to provide a clear and reasonable framework for negotiations and avoid making excessive demands, as they are dealing with a big nation that will uphold its principles and national interests.

The issue of enrichment has been a key point of contention in the ongoing indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington, which began in mid-April. The two sides have so far held five rounds of talks, mediated by Oman.

Iran maintains that any agreement must guarantee the removal of sanctions while upholding its right to enrich uranium.

U.S. President Donald Trump said again on Monday that Iran would not be allowed to enrich uranium under any deal on its nuclear program. Tehran insists that there would be no deal if “zero enrichment” remains on the table.

