Iran and Russia discuss developing space cooperation

Moscow, IRNA – Kazem Jalali, the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Russia, met with Dmitry Bakanov, the head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, on Friday, June 6, and discussed the development of cooperation between the space agencies of the two countries.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed space cooperation between Iran and Russia in the development of advanced technologies, joint design and construction of satellites.

Joint development of infrastructure, holding training courses and knowledge exchange, confronting western sanctions, and supporting joint initiatives in the field of maintaining international peace and security were other topics of discussion between the Iranian ambassador and the head of the Russian Space Agency.

