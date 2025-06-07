Araqchi: Defying Leader’s fatwa on nuclear weapons is impossible

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi says the Islamic Republic does not seek to develop nuclear weapons, a viewpoint grounded in the fatwa – a religious edict – issued by its Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, that deems the ownership of the arms unacceptable, noting that Iran finds it unthinkable to violate this directive.

Araqchi’s recent visit to Egypt included an interview with Nile News, an Arabic-language television news channel in Egypt, which was published late on Friday.

He said Iran’s commitment to proving its nuclear program is entirely peaceful through negotiations and dialogue.

The top diplomat said that Iran was willing to take confidence-building measures to address concerns and thwart Israeli plots.

Regarding Iran’s interactions with the International Atomic Energy Agency (I.A.E.A.), Araqchi said that I.A.E.A. Director General Rafael Grossi had assured him that the agency would remain focused on technical matters and not allow political agendas to influence its reports.

He also discussed Iran’s past negotiations with the P5+1 countries, which led to the landmark nuclear agreement the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (J.C.P.O.A.) widely welcomed by the international community.

Despite the U.S. withdrawal from the deal, Araqchi expressed Iran’s willingness to show goodwill and engage in trust-building measures, he said.

As to the future negotiations, he said that while the timing of the next round of nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington remains undecided, Oman continues to play an effective mediating role in facilitating discussions.

Iran recently received a proposal from the U.S. and will provide a proper response in the coming days in accordance with the principles of the Islamic Republic and its national interests, the official said.

Oman’s foreign minister will subsequently determine the date and venue for the next round of talks, said Araqchi.

Touching on regional relations, he praised Iran’s ties with Egypt, noting that despite the absence of official diplomatic relations, the current interactions between Tehran and Cairo surpass the relations with those countries that maintain official diplomatic channels with the Islamic Republic.

Iran and the United States have held five rounds of talks mediated by Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, three in Muscat and two in Rome.

