U.S. travel ban reveals ‘deep hostility’ toward Iranians: Foreign Ministry official

Tehran, IRNA – A senior Foreign Ministry official has blasted U.S. President Donald Trump’s travel ban on several countries, including Iran, saying it showed Washington’s “deep hostility” toward Iranians.

Alireza Hashemi-Raja, the director general for Iranian expatriates at the Foreign Ministry, said in a statement on Saturday that the decision was racist and in violation of international law.

“The U.S. administration’s decision to ban the entry of Iranian nationals – merely due to their religion and nationality – not only indicates the deep hostility of American decision-makers towards the Iranian people and Muslims but also violates fundamental principles of international law, including the principle of non-discrimination and [respect for] basic human rights,” Hashemi-Raja said.

According to the official, denying hundreds of millions of people the right to travel solely based on their nationality or religion constitutes racial discrimination and systemic racism within the U.S. ruling establishment.

He urged the United Nations and human rights bodies to openly oppose Washington’s unilateral and discriminatory measures, saying that the Islamic Republic of Iran will spare no effort to protect the rights of its citizens and counter the consequences of the U.S. administration’s discriminatory actions.

Trump on Wednesday signed a proclamation banning the citizens of 12 countries from entering the United States, claiming that the move was needed to protect against “foreign terrorists.”

The countries affected by the ban are Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Congo Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.

According to the proclamation, the entry of citizens from seven other countries – Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela – will be partially restricted.

