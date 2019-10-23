Oct 23, 2019, 8:42 AM
Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Oct 23

Tehran, Oct 23, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Wednesday:

** IRAN NEWS

- Iran's wheat imports under US sanctions threat

- We do activate Arak heavy water reactor

- Gov't to implement FATF bills

** IRAN DAILY

- Agricultural exports bring in close to $2b in five months: Official

- Iran’s Mojiri, Mansourian claim world wushu golds
- Iran’s Arvand Co. ranks second as Mideast EPVC producer: CEO


** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Turkish invasion violates Syria’s territorial integrity

- Iranian freestyle wrestlers bag three medals in CISM World Games

-Protests continue across Lebanon despite reform measures

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Cultural figures with top works on Ashura tragedy honored

- Iran’s Mojiri makes history at World Wushu Championships

- Arbaeen trek showed Muslim unity against enemies: Baqeri

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Economic players, officials explore export prospects

- DRI output rises to 14 million tons

- Cyber insurance planned for banks

