Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Oct 23

- Iran's wheat imports under US sanctions threat
- We do activate Arak heavy water reactor
- Gov't to implement FATF bills
- Agricultural exports bring in close to $2b in five months: Official
- Iran’s Mojiri, Mansourian claim world wushu golds
- Iran’s Arvand Co. ranks second as Mideast EPVC producer: CEO
- Turkish invasion violates Syria’s territorial integrity
- Iranian freestyle wrestlers bag three medals in CISM World Games
-Protests continue across Lebanon despite reform measures
- Cultural figures with top works on Ashura tragedy honored
- Iran’s Mojiri makes history at World Wushu Championships
- Arbaeen trek showed Muslim unity against enemies: Baqeri
- Economic players, officials explore export prospects
- DRI output rises to 14 million tons
- Cyber insurance planned for banks
