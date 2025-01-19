Pager attacks in Lebanon part of Israel’s psychological warfare: IRGC chief

Tehran, IRNA - The chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Major General Hossein Salami, has said the mass pager explosions in Lebanon were part of Israel’s psychological warfare against the resistance front.

Addressing a conference in Tehran honoring Iranian medical professionals who assisted those injured in the blasts, General Salami condemned the terror attack as a violation of conventional laws of war, which further exposed the true nature of the Israeli regime.

At least 42 people, including children, were killed and thousands more were wounded after Israel remotely detonated communication devices, typically used by Hezbollah, across Lebanon on September 17 and 18.

General Salami described the attack as similar to the use of weapons of mass destruction, aimed at instilling fear among the Lebanese and demoralizing Hezbollah’s operational command.

Brigadier General Esmail Qa’ani, commander of the IRGC’s Quds Force, also spoke at the event. He said hospitals and medical facilities in Lebanon were overwhelmed by the influx of casualties following the pager explosions.

Qa’ani noted that Iranian medical teams exhibited “resistance” in the operating rooms; an “invaluable quality” that he said is abundant among all Iranian doctors and nurses.

Addressing the conference, Hezbollah’s representative in Tehran, Sayyed Abdullah Safi Al-Din, expressed pride in Iran’s assistance in the wake of the pager blasts in Lebanon. “Despite economic sanctions and a blockade on medicines and equipment, Iran has maintained a comprehensive healthcare program, and we felt this in the treatment of the Lebanese wounded,” he said.

Ali Jafarian, senior adviser to the Minister of Health, reported that within the first week of the pager explosions, about 500 injured individuals were admitted to hospitals across Iran, and approximately 1,500 surgeries were performed within a month.

Jafarian said the swift medical assistance resulted from collaboration between various organizations, including the IRGC, the Iranian Red Crescent Society, emergency services, and medical universities in Tehran and Mashhad.

“Fortunately, high-quality services were provided to the injured, demonstrating the great capacities of the country’s healthcare system in delivering optimal services, as well as its high resilience,” he told the conference.

