Iran becomes third at Kho Kho World Cup

Tehran, IRNA – The Iranian men's team have secured third place in the inaugural edition of the Kho Kho World Cup, which was held in New Delhi, India.

Iran's National Kho Kho team finished in third place at the tournament after losing to Nepal 72-20 in the semifinals on Sunday.

In the final, India defeated Nepal 54-36 to claim the championship.

Previously in the tournament, the Iranian team achieved victories over Argentina (117-14), South Africa (56-32), and Ghana (61-30), which allowed them to advance to the quarterfinals.

In the quarterfinals, Iran's national team triumphed over Kenya 86-18, securing a spot in the semifinals.

This first edition of the Kho Kho World Cup was held at the Indira Gandhi Arena in New Delhi, India, from January 13 to 19, 2025.

Kho Kho is a traditional South Asian sport with roots in ancient India and Nepal. It is the second-most popular traditional tag game in the Indian subcontinent, following kabaddi. The game is played on a rectangular court with a central lane that connects two poles located at either end.

Kho Kho, along with other indigenous Indian sports like kabaddi and mallakhamb, was demonstrated on the sidelines of the Berlin 1936 Olympics.

