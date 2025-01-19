Hamas says will release three Israeli female prisoners

Tehran, IRNA – Abu Obaida, the spokesperson for Hamas' armed wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, has announced that the resistance group is scheduled to free three Israeli female prisoners.

Based on a ceasefire deal with Israel, Qassam Brigades will free Romi Gonen, 24, Emily Damari, 28, and Doron Steinbrecher, 31, Abu Obaida was quoted as saying by Al Jazeera on Sunday.

Channel 12 of Israeli TV also said that Israeli officials have been informed about the names of the three prisoners through mediators.

The office of Israeli prime minister has said in a statement that if the names of the prisoners were not announced, the ceasefire agreement would not come into effect. That came while Hamas had announced its full compliance with the terms of the agreement.

Later in the day, Al Jazeera reported that prime minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu had announced that the first phase of the ceasefire deal had been put into force as of 11:15 a.m local time.

9341**2050