Exposing U.S. human rights abuses is ‘jihad of clarification’: Iranian diplomat

Tehran, IRNA – Shedding light on U.S. human rights violations around the world is a form of “jihad of clarification” so that the youth become familiar with such abuses, says a Foreign Ministry official.

Vahid Jalalzadeh, deputy foreign minister for consular, parliamentary, and expatriate affairs, was speaking at a meeting on U.S. human rights violations on Sunday.

Jalalzadeh noted that the phrase “American human rights” was first used by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and later pursued by Iran’s High Council for Human Rights.

He said such gatherings go beyond merely recounting past incidents. “The U.S. has carried out various unilateral and cruel actions against the Iranian people, many of which clearly violate their own declared human rights principles,” Jalalzadeh said, citing U.S. sanctions on medicine and treatment mentioned in a report by U.N. special rapporteur on the negative impact of sanctions, Alena Douhan.

The official also said that Iran leads the global fight against imperialism, adding that exposing U.S. rights abuses should not be limited to the Islamic Republic but extended globally.

