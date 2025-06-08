Irani’s Olfati bags a gold medal at the 2025 Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships

Tehran, IRNA — Mahdi Olfati, an Iranian gymnast, has snatched a gold medal at 2025 Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in South Korea.

In the men’s vault on Sunday, Olfati secured first place with a score of 14.5, earning the gold ,medal and becoming the first Iranian gymnast to receive an Asian medal.

China’s Huang Mingqi took the silver medal and Carlos Yulo of the Philippines received the bronze medal.

The 2025 Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships were held in Jecheon, South Korea, from June 2 to 8.

