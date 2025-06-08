Iran will soon unveil sensitive Israeli nuclear documents: Minister

Tehran, IRNA – Intelligence Minister Esma’eel Khatib has confirmed media reports that the Iranian intelligence has obtained a vast trove of strategic and sensitive documents from the Israeli regime, including records of its nuclear plans and facilities, which he said will be unveiled soon.

Khatib said on Sunday that Iranian intelligence forces successfully obtained a massive volume of classified Israeli documents through a comprehensive and complex operation.

While he did not specify the exact timing of the acquisition, he emphasized that the documents were safely transferred to Iran, which delayed the official announcement.

When asked about the quantity of documents, the minister said that describing the collection as “thousands” would be an understatement.

He explained that the trove includes records related to Israel’s nuclear program, as well as documents concerning the United States, Europe, and other countries.

Khatib assured that while the methods of transfer will remain classified, the documents will be published soon.

Iranian media first reported the development on Saturday, citing sources familiar with the matter. Reports indicate that Iranian intelligence agencies have obtained a wealth of strategic and sensitive intelligence from Israel, including nuclear plants and facilities—a revelation described as one of the biggest blows to the Israeli regime.

Sources further noted that the documents include images and videos, and due to their sheer volume, a significant amount of time will be required for them to be thoroughly reviewed.

Israel is widely regarded as a nuclear power, with an estimated 400 nuclear warheads in its arsenal.

The regime launched its nuclear program in 1952 with technological support from France and the United States. However, Israel has not joined the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) or the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguards agreement.

4399**4353