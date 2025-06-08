The U.S. must abandon Israel’s failed opinions if it wants Iran deal: Parliament speaker

Tehran, IRNA – Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf has called on the United States to reconsider its approach and abandon failed ideas of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if it really wants to reach a nuclear deal with Iran.

The speaker made the remarks as U.S. President Donald Trump has spoken of zero uranium enrichment in any agreement over Iran’s nuclear energy program. Iran says it reserves the right to enrichment, because it is a signatory to the non-proliferation treaty (NPT), rejecting Washington’s statements which are the echo of Israel’s stance.

“The U.S. president is better to know that if he really wants a deal, he should change his approach…and stop following up on the failed opinions of Netanyahu,” said Qalibaf as he addressed the Iranian Parliament’s session on Sunday.

The top parliamentarian also referred to a U.S. proposal which Iran received through Oman on May 31. He said that the proposal excludes the lifting of the existing sanctions, which shows Washington’s contradictory and insincere stance in its indirect nuclear negotiations with Tehran.

The U.S. speaks of economic easing for Iran, but in practice, it is not only seeking to deprive Iran of its international right to enrichment but it also refusing to offer any promises of sanctions relief, Qalibaf said, emphasizing that such a one-sided agreement is clearly rejected based on logic.

He emphasized that Iran remains committed to resolving economic challenges domestically and leveraging its internal capacities to compel the U.S. to acknowledge the necessity of a win-win agreement.

The issue of enrichment has been a key point of contention in the ongoing indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington, which began in mid-April. The two sides have so far held five rounds of talks, mediated by Oman.

Iran maintains that any agreement must guarantee the removal of sanctions while upholding its right to enrich uranium.

