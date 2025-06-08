Iran seeks to become ‘regional hub’ for drug prevention under SCO framework

Tehran, IRNA – Iran is prepared to become a regional hub for illicit drug prevention and treatment programs under the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), citing the country’s extensive experience and achievements in combating drug abuse, an official said.

Mohammad Narimani, head of the International Affairs Department of the Drug Control Headquarters, made the remarks on Sunday following his return from high-level SCO meetings in Xi’an, China.

“The SCO has strong structural capacities in the fight against drugs, but practical challenges still hinder its effectiveness,” Narimani said.

He stressed that the Islamic Republic has paid a heavy human and financial cost in the fight against drug trafficking and expects the SCO to use its political, security, and economic influence to assist Iran in that regard.

“This cooperation would not only benefit Iran but also contribute to the stability and security of the entire region,” he said.

Narimani added that Iran’s efforts to counter common threats such as terrorism, narcotics, and sanctions could strengthen the SCO’s standing as a powerful bloc in an increasingly multipolar world.

He also pointed to concrete areas where the SCO could support Iran, including identifying and dismantling drug trafficking and terrorist networks, pressuring the ruling Taliban to destroy heroin and methamphetamine production labs in Afghanistan, and facilitating Iran’s access to advanced border control equipment.

9341**4353