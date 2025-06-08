Gaza’s main hospitals face imminent shutdown amid fuel shortage

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza has warned that two of the Strip’s most vital medical facilities, Al-Shifa Medical Complex and Al-Ahli Arab Hospital, are at risk of going out of service within the next 24 hours due to a severe fuel shortage.

“If Al-Shifa and Al-Ahli go out of service, it would mean the collapse of the remaining health infrastructure in Gaza City,” the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The ministry added that despite the worsening crisis, it has not received any indication or communication that fuel will be allowed into Gaza to power hospital generators.

The Nasser Medical Complex, another major hospital in southern Gaza, is also facing a critical fuel shortage. It is operating on a limited supply that is expected to last no more than two days, according to the statement.

Al-Shifa Medical Complex and Al-Ahli Arab Hospital are currently providing emergency care to the wounded and sick in Gaza City and the northern part of the Strip, following the shutdown of several other hospitals in the area due to similar shortages, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the ministry has updated its death toll from the Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, saying that 54,880 Palestinians have been killed since the beginning of the war on October 7, 2023.

2050**4353