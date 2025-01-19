Iran, Iraq sign plan for scientific cooperation

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian and Iraqi officials have signed a plan to boost scientific cooperation between the two countries.

The plan was signed on Sunday, the first day of Iran-Iraq Science Week, in the presence of Iran’s Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Hossein Simaei Saraf and Iraq’s Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Naeem al-Aboudi.

Simaei Saraf arrived in Iraq on Wednesday evening to attend the second Iran-Iraq Science Week event. He was welcomed by Mohammad Kazem Al-Sadegh, the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Baghdad.

Speaking at the opening of the ceremony held in Iraqi city of Karbala, the Iranian minister described the Iran-Iraq Science Week as an excellent opportunity for planning and a significant step towards deepening the long-term scientific cooperation between the two countries.

“The shared religion, language, and civilizational heritage form the strong foundation for strengthening bilateral relations,” he noted.

He said the occasion provided a valuable opportunity to reflect on the shared history, rich scientific heritage, and limitless potential for collaboration between the two great nations of Iran and Iraq.

4354**4194