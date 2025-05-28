President Pezeshkian calls for deeper Iran-Oman relations

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian, who is on an official visit to Oman, has emphasized the need for expanding and strengthening Iran’s bilateral cooperation with the Persian Gulf state.

Pezeshkian issued the call while holding separate meetings on Wednesday with Oman’s Deputy Prime Minister for Cabinet Affairs Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said, and Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi to discuss regional issues and ways to boost ties.

He said that strengthening bilateral relations is essential to secure the common interests, as the two neighbors have “enough potential to expand cooperation.”

Pezeshkian said there is a serious will on the part of leaders of Oman and Iran to improve relations and that his administration is fully prepared to do so.

Regional and international issues, as well as facilitating trade and commerce, were other topics of discussion between Pezeshkian and the Omani ministers.

The president said that ensuring peace and stability is a shared responsibility of regional actors. “We have always emphasized that regional peace and security must be maintained by the countries of the region,” he added.

Oman’s top diplomat and deputy prime minister, for their part, described Pezeshkian's visit to Muscat as an effective step for developing relations, saying that cooperation and dialogue will benefit both nations.

