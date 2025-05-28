May 28, 2025, 6:08 PM
Pope Leo urges ceasefire in Gaza, mourns loss of children

Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo appealed for peace in Gaza, condemning the ongoing violence and urging an immediate halt to the fighting.

Pope Leo on Wednesday called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, emphasizing the need for full respect for international humanitarian law.

Speaking during his weekly general audience at St. Peter’s Square, the pontiff said, “In the Gaza Strip, the intense cries are reaching Heaven more and more from mothers and fathers who hold tightly to the bodies of their dead children.”

He appealed directly to those involved in the war, stating, “To those responsible, I renew my appeal: stop the fighting.”

