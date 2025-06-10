Ansarullah: Yemen will expand scope of operations against Zionist regime

Hours after the Israeli regime attacked the port of Hodeidah in western Yemen, the Yemeni Ansarullah movement announced that it would expand the scope of its operations against the regime.

Nasreddin Amer, the deputy head of the Ansarullah Movement's Information Council, posted a message on the X social network (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “The Zionist regime's aggression on the port of Hodeidah has had no significant impact on the operation to support Gaza, nor has it affected the morale of our people, who support Gaza every week with millions of people on the streets.”

Amer stressed that this attack did not hinder the preparations for intensifying and expanding operations deep inside the occupied territories.

“The naval blockade of the Zionist regime by Yemen, which has led to the complete closure of the port of Umm al-Rishrash (Eilat), will not be lifted, nor will the flight ban at Lod Airport (Ben Gurion), which has caused most of the world’s airlines to stop their interaction with enemy airports, be lifted,” he added.

2050