Joint statement: Iran and Oman pledge closer cooperation on key bilateral, regional issues

Tehran, IRNA – Iran and Oman have issued a joint statement as President Masoud Pezeshkian wrapped up his two-day official visit to Muscat, pledging closer cooperation on bilateral relations and regional issues.

President Pezeshkian visited Oman at the invitation of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said within the framework of “a strong historical bond between the two brotherly nations and to strengthen bilateral relations and sustainable cooperation,” the statement said.

During their discussions, the two heads of state reviewed prospects for joint cooperation in various fields and explored opportunities for coordination on matters of mutual interest.

Expressing satisfaction with the current level of bilateral relations, they voiced their commitment to expanding economic partnerships and supporting the private sector in increasing trade and investment exchanges.

Both Pezeshkian and Sultan Haitham underscored the need for regular meetings of the Joint Commission and the effective implementation of agreements within its framework.

The two leaders also addressed regional and international issues of common interest, including the ongoing Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.

Condemning Israeli atrocities against the Palestinian people, they called for a complete and permanent ceasefire, an end to oppression and genocide in Gaza and other Palestinian territories, and the supply of humanitarian aid throughout the region. They also strongly denounced any attempts to forcibly displace Palestinians from their ancestral land.

Pezeshkian praised Oman’s role in mediating indirect talks between Iran and the United States on nuclear issues and commended the issuance of a joint postage stamp as a symbol of cultural diplomacy between the two neighbors.

In turn, Sultan Haitham expressed hope that the Iran-U.S. talks would result in a mutually beneficial agreement, helping with regional and international peace as well as prosperity for neighboring countries.

At the end of his visit, President Pezeshkian extended his gratitude to Sultan Haitham, along with the Omani government and people, for their warm welcome and hospitality.

