Hamas confirms agreement with U.S. on ‘general framework for ceasefire’

Hamas says it has reached an agreement with the U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff on “a general framework” for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement released Wednesday, Hamas said that it is making significant efforts to end the brutal war on the Gaza Strip, the latest of which was reaching a general framework agreement with Witkoff.

“The agreement would establish a permanent ceasefire, a full withdrawal of occupation forces from the Gaza Strip, the flow of humanitarian aid, and the formation of a professional committee to manage the affairs of the Strip upon the announcement of the agreement,” the Palestinian resistance group said.

Hamas further noted that the agreement also includes the release of ten Israeli prisoners and a number of bodies in exchange for an agreed-upon number of Palestinian prisoners, under the guarantee of mediators.

Hamas said the movement is now awaiting a final response to this framework.

The statement came a day after reports said Hamas and Witkoff had agreed to the draft deal at a meeting in Doha.

3266**4353