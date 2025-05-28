Personal views do not reflect Iran’s stance on regional relations, says vice president

Tehran, IRNA – First Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref has addressed an Iranian national’s opinion regarding Saudi Arabia, saying that all regional states recognize that personal views do not reflect the official stance of the Iranian government.

“All regional governments understand that an individual’s opinion does not represent the government, and that official positions must be expressed through formal channels to ensure the continuation and expansion of positive cooperation with neighboring, regional, and Islamic countries,” Aref said while addressing a cabinet meeting in Tehran on Wednesday.

The remarks follow the detention by Saudi Arabia of an Iranian national, Gholam-Reza Qassemian, in the holy city of Medina for a video critical of Saudi authorities.

Aref also highlighted the administration’s diplomatic achievements, pointing to President Masoud Pezeshkian’s recent tour of the region and the visits of foreign officials to Iran, both of which he said have contributed to strengthening regional ties.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he condemned the Israeli regime’s atrocities against the residents of the Gaza Strip, urging the Islamic world to take a more serious stance.

